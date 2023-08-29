Hurricane Idalia: DCF releasing SNAP benefits early in these Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday that it is releasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits early due to Hurricane Idalia.

Funds for those who would normally receive their September SNAP benefit between the 1st and 14th of the month, funds will be available starting on Tuesday.

Officials said eligible recipients will have the benefits automatically added to their EBT card, and there is no need for recipients to apply for the early release of benefits.

LIVE UPDATES: Floridians make final preparations as Hurricane Idalia closes in on state

“We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm.”

SNAP recipients in the following counties will receive their benefits early:

Photos: Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia

Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group