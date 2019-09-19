  • Spotty showers, cooler temps in Central Florida as tropics stay active, Jerry set to stay off shore

    By: Irene Sans , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Central Floridians can expect cooler temperatures and spotty showers on Thursday caused by a cool front making its way down the state.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said highs will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend, just in time for the start of fall next week.

    Related Headlines

    Humidity is set to be lower as well. But there is a 30 percent chance of a passing storm on Thursday.

    Watch:  WFTV CH9 live newscasts | Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Low temperatures are set to dip as well down to 70 degrees overnight.

    Eye on the Tropics

    2019 hurricane season name list

    Tropical Storm Jerry became the 10th named storm of this hurricane season on Wednesday morning. Models continue to swing this system away from the Caribbean and turning more north, staying over the Atlantic, away from Florida and the rest of the U.S Atlantic coast. If everything stays on track, there will be a front exiting the U.S. early next week, which will make Jerry curve before it even reaches the Bahamas and could make a dent in its organization as it will be increasing the wind shear around the storm.

    Check your full five-day forecast below:

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Jerry and your daily forecast.

    Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories