Spotty showers, cooler temps in Central Florida as tropics stay active, Jerry set to stay off shore

Central Floridians can expect cooler temperatures and spotty showers on Thursday caused by a cool front making its way down the state.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said highs will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend, just in time for the start of fall next week.
Humidity is set to be lower as well. But there is a 30 percent chance of a passing storm on Thursday.
Low temperatures are set to dip as well down to 70 degrees overnight.
Tropical Storm Jerry became the 10th named storm of this hurricane season on Wednesday morning. Models continue to swing this system away from the Caribbean and turning more north, staying over the Atlantic, away from Florida and the rest of the U.S Atlantic coast. If everything stays on track, there will be a front exiting the U.S. early next week, which will make Jerry curve before it even reaches the Bahamas and could make a dent in its organization as it will be increasing the wind shear around the storm.
Good Morning! All on track with Jerry -- it still looks to stay away Florida. There are no threats to Florida at this time -- and that is a great thing! I'll see you on Channel 9 this morning. pic.twitter.com/8vbikyccsg— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) September 19, 2019
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates on Tropical Storm Jerry and your daily forecast.
