Tropical Storm Sean expected to weaken, high chance tropical disturbance will develop this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two systems in the tropics.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Tropical Storm Sean is forecast to encounter a lot of dry and stable air and is expected to weaken over the next few days.

Meanwhile, she said, Invest 94L has a high chance of development over the next 48 hours. Once it develops, it will be named Tammy.

Crimi said models put this system close to Puerto Rico by next weekend. But there is still a lot of time between now and then, and the models can shift.

“We will definitely continue to monitor soon-to-be Tammy,” Crimi said.

