0 Florida's red hot February: Valentine's Day goodies & climate

Recently our team of meteorologists noticed that during the last 3 years, Central Florida has had temperatures in the 80s during a stretch of a week (or two) in the month of February. The warming is clearly noticeable, not just in Central Florida but across the entire state.

Florida has warmed about 2 degrees Farenheit since 1970. And it is just not about the warming, we must also notice the rate at which we are warming, which is critical for the ecosystem and our own health.

And it is just not Florida, states across the northeast have the fastest warming rate, with February temperatures rising about 4 degrees F since 1970. Climate Central, an independent organization surveying and conducting scientific research on climate change, points that seven of the 10 fastest-warming states are in teh Northeast, they also have the fastest warming winters in teh country.

There are some states that show a slight downward trend of average temperatures for the month of February since 1970. The greatest decrease is in Wyoming, but it was of 0.8 degrees F., a much smaller decline than the faster-warming Northeast states.

The rate of change is key in these findings and goes hand in hand as we experience the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere to continue increasing, in the U.S and across the globe.

Valentine's Day favorites and Climate

You've proably have seen them in stores shortly after Christmas ended -- lots of Valentine's Day chocolates and roses ready and stocked.

But where do these millions of flowers come from? Where do they grow?

Roses are a $20 billion (you read that with a 'B') business. 60 percent of the flowers sold in the U.S. comes from Colombia or Ecuador. To meet the high demand for the date, these flowers are grown in greenhouses and fly right to Miami International Airport. Each plane brings $1 million worth of roses, that's about 300,00 roses! Quickly after their arrival they are placed in a 40-degree warehouse (because you know, the Florida warming that we previously discussed) so that they can be inspected by federal agents before heading to stores.

Just to meet the U.S.' demand, one hundred million roses are grown for Valentine’s Day, and that produces about 9,000 metric tons of CO2.

How about the another favorite, chocolate?

Chocolate factories reach an all-time high sales (and production) in February. But it starts well before the factories. It starts in the cocoa trees growing in regions where chocolate would melt in your hands!

Cocoa has very unique and spefic growing conditions. Temperatures have to be uniform, there must be high humidity, abundant rain, soil has to be rich in nitrogen and not too much wind. Rainforests are a prime environment for cocoa growth.

Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Indonesia are the leading producers of chocolate. Research by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that if the climate scenario doesn’t change by 2050, there will be a marked reduction in suitable cultivation area of cocoa.

Ironically, the danger doesn't come directly from warming temperatures, but from increasing evapotransportation. Evapotransportation is the process by which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere by evaporation from the soil and other surfaces and by transpiration from plants. Precisely, the plants in the rainforests releasing more water due to the higher temperatures, the moisture lost will not be replenished at the same rate by rainfall.

Adaptation is the key. Since we are looking at 2050, there is still a bit of time to adapt and change so that we, and the future generations, can continue enjoying the treats. Most important, there is time for the cocoa farmers to continue making a living by meeting the global demand and maintain the habitat.

And if you are not into the chocolate or roses and just want to celebrate with a glass of the bubbly, here are some facts:

Champagne sold in the U.S. cannot be called Champagne unless they are made from the actual grapes grown in the Champagne region of France (not Illinois).

. Although the warming temperatures have increase the quality in wine production, the rate of warming continues to accelerate at a very fast pace. This means that the projected 2°C/3.6°F rise in temperatures by mid-century would push the Champagne region out of its peak production climate

Wine and champagne production will have to continue moving northward in order to continue growth and keep the quality of the products. But, many industries and cities such as Champagne in France, even national wineries will have to adapt to the changes, potentially losing millions and directly affecting their workers. Even you, the celebrant.

