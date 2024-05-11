Six suspects arrested for pickpocketing at Welcome to Rockville, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have identified and detained six suspects who reportedly stole dozens of phones and wallets from concertgoers at the Welcome to Rockville festival Friday night.

According to VCSO, a backpack with over 50 cell phones was recovered from the suspects.

Detectives determined the majority of the suspects were Colombian nationals who entered the U.S. illegally.

Read: Mother found dead days before Mother’s Day after dog attack; kids also injured

All were arrested on various counts of grand theft and transported to jail with no bond.

Homeland Security Investigations was notified of the defendant’s immigration status.

Read: Police: 10-year-old girl has been found in good health

“Witnesses described suspects working in pairs—one reaching between victims’ pockets, bags, or purses, stealing the contents, and then handing them off to another suspect,” VSO said.

In a statement, VCSO said, “We are the lead agency responsible for the safety and security of our Rockville guests, and we take it seriously! We’re out there again today, working with our partner agencies to make sure this is a safe event. Criminal activity like this won’t be tolerated.”

Read: Eatonville issues a boil water notice

Last night at @RockvilleFest, law enforcement responded to dozens of reports of phones & wallets stolen from concert-goers.

Witnesses described suspects working in pairs - one reaching into pockets, bags, or purses, stealing the contents, then handing them off to another suspect. pic.twitter.com/M61cFY6HJJ — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 11, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group