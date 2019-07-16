  • Scorching hot: Tuesday to feel like 105 across Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Sarah Wilson

    Get ready, Central Florida, Tuesday is going to be a scorcher.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 that’ll feel more like 105.

    “Just a couple degrees makes a big difference with our humidity. That heat index will be soaring today,” he said.

    Those high temperatures will be followed up with a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms.

    Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:

