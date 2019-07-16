Scorching hot: Tuesday to feel like 105 across Central Florida

Get ready, Central Florida, Tuesday is going to be a scorcher.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 95 that’ll feel more like 105.
Related Headlines
“Just a couple degrees makes a big difference with our humidity. That heat index will be soaring today,” he said.
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
Those high temperatures will be followed up with a 40 percent chance of afternoon storms.
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
July 16 | 🚨 Heat indices will soar over 100 today, approaching 105 in some locations. Take frequent breaks indoors & hydrate often!— NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) July 16, 2019
⚡️Thunderstorms will move inland after 1pm, mainly south of Orlando. Lightning, gusty winds & heavy rain will occur today. pic.twitter.com/h9EMX03N1N
Ya, it’s this hot in Florida...🥵🌴 pic.twitter.com/RkCIlJAX1W— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 16, 2019
Today: Very hot.— Brian Shields (@BrianShieldsTV) July 16, 2019
Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}