Warm weekend, mostly dry weather continues; storms arrive next week

Get ready for a sunny and warm weekend across Central Florida.
It was a beautiful (still hot) Friday, and the weather will remain mostly stable for the weekend before a cold front moves in and enhances the storm activity for next week.
For Saturday, we will copy Friday´s weather. Expect slightly lower temperatures and higher rain chances on Sunday.
If you are planning on heading to the beach, make sure you stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard. The risk for rip currents will remain high. Also, the coast will get a slightly better chance of passing showers.
A cold front will shake up the atmosphere and produce storms starting Tuesday through Wednesday. We desperately need rain. September was a very dry month, Orlando only received about 2 inches of rain, when on average we get about 6 inches. October has also been dry so far.
