  • Warm weekend, mostly dry weather continues; storms arrive next week

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Get ready for a sunny and warm weekend across Central Florida.

    It was a beautiful (still hot) Friday, and the weather will remain mostly stable for the weekend before a cold front moves in and enhances the storm activity for next week. 

    Related Headlines

    Download: WFTV news & weather apps | Hour-by-hour forecast

    For Saturday, we will copy Friday´s weather. Expect slightly lower temperatures and higher rain chances on Sunday.

    If you are planning on heading to the beach, make sure you stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard. The risk for rip currents will remain high. Also, the coast will get a slightly better chance of passing showers. 

    A cold front will shake up the atmosphere and produce storms starting Tuesday through Wednesday. We desperately need rain. September was a very dry month, Orlando only received about 2 inches of rain, when on average we get about 6 inches. October has also been dry so far. 

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.

    Catch up on your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories