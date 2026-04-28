ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union , Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 19th Annual Women United Luncheon, taking place on May 14, 2026. This year, we are excited to welcome Wall Street Journal best-selling author and Award-winning storyteller Kindra Hall, to the stage.

Kindra is a sought-after keynote speaker trusted by global brands to deliver messages that inspire teams and individuals to better communicate the value of their company, their products and their individuality through strategic storytelling.

We invite you to join us for this special event as we celebrate the accomplishments of women and the power of community.

We look forward to seeing you there!

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