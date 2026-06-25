KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — A new federal report is raising concerns about the condition of infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center as NASA continues ramping up work on the Artemis program.

According to the NASA Office of Inspector General, much of the space center’s infrastructure dates back to the Apollo era and is now showing its age.

The report highlights concerns, including deteriorating power systems and cracking roads across the facility.

Report raises concerns about aging infrastructure at Kennedy Space Center

Inspectors estimate it would take roughly $1 billion to fully address the identified issues and modernize the aging systems needed to support current and future missions, including the Artemis program.

At the same time, federal support is beginning to flow in.

Congress recently approved $250 million in funding aimed at infrastructure improvements at the space center.

United States Congress lawmakers say the investment is intended to help stabilize critical systems while NASA continues its long-term modernization planning.

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