Central Florida couple accused of running ‘Prison-Like’ care homes in elder abuse case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A couple in Central Florida faces felony charges after authorities uncovered a lengthy scheme involving unlicensed care homes that exploited vulnerable adults over several years.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Ronald Keith Pack, 60, and Marie Carenan, 56, are accused of running eight homes where elderly and disabled residents were allegedly subjected to abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

Florida will not stand by while predators pose as caregivers and prey on the elderly and disabled.



These defendants are accused of turning homes into prisons, stealing benefits, denying food and medicine, and subjecting victims to shocking conditions. I thank the members of the… pic.twitter.com/u3XHDafJEV — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 25, 2026

Investigators say the pair, operating as Cherish Home Care, Inc. and Cherish Independent Living Care, Inc., took victims’ ID, benefits, medications, and belongings, while restricting their freedom with padlocked doors and barriers.

Officials report that residents were denied access to proper food, medicine, and medical care, and some were unable to leave freely.

Over 300 service calls were connected to the properties in Osceola County, along with numerous complaints of abuse.

Pack and Carenan face seven felony counts, including fraud, exploitation, abuse, neglect, and public assistance fraud. Conviction could mean up to 105 years in prison.

The case is still under investigation, and Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as new information emerges.

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