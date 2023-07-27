Backpack-A-Thon 2023: Help students get school supplies they need this year!

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store for the Hope Now Foundation’s 2023 Backpack-a-thon Virtual School Supply Drive which will once again take the place of the annual Back to School Bash.





This “Virtual” backpack and supply drive will help local students this year! The school year ahead will bring many challenges to local families and one thing is certain, students will need the proper tools to make the school year a success. Your online support will allow you to sponsor a student with a backpack and/or school supplies, or even sponsor a classroom of students.





Help a local student now: https://www.roonga.com/9fcbackpackathon2023





Now through August 31st, you can donate high quality backpacks and school supplies through logging on to our virtual school supply drive right here on our TV 27 web link where you easily will be able to select the exact supplies you would like a local child to have.





Difficulties in our Central Florida economy have forced local families to continue to make difficult decisions each day regarding basic needs such as food, utilities, and now more than ever, backpacks and school supplies for their children for the new school year.





This virtual school supply drive will provide children in Osceola, Seminole and Orange County public schools with a new backpack and complete set of supplies.





Together, we can ensure that no child in our community is left behind due to the inability to access basic school supplies. Thank you for your help and generosity!

