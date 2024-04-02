Canine Companions DogFest 2024

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Gather your friends, family and dogs for a day of fun and join us and our partners McDonald’s, McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 2024 Dogfest benefitting Canine Companions of Central Florida.

The event takes place Saturday, April 20th at Central Park in Winter Park.

The human-canine bond is truly unique. On our happiest and hardest of days, our dogs love us endlessly. They are our everyday heroes in so many ways. Whether as assistance dogs, working dogs or pet dogs, there are countless tales of man’s best friend doing amazing things.

To get involved visit https://canine.org/get-involved/ways-to-volunteer/dogfest/

