Empower Walk & 5K Run - Fueled by Autism Speaks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store on Sunday, November 9th for the Empower Walk and 5K Run, formerly known as the Autism Speaks Walk.

The walk will take place at Crane’s Roost Park! Registration starts at 9:00 AM and the opening ceremonies begin at 10:00 AM. By joining, YOU are already bringing us one step closer to ensuring people with autism can reach their full potential and have access to resources and support throughout their life’s journey!

To sign up, visit: AutismSpeaks.org

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group