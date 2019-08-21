Fun Spot America Announces Golden Rule Day at Florida Parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fun Spot America is initiating its Golden Rule Day in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, August 24th by raising funds for Orange and Osceola County Public Schools.
"I am so excited about this event as it reminds me of growing up in my parent's house," Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. said. "They always treated others how they wanted to be treated." "As I have taken over for my father after 50+ years in the industry it has not been easy filling his shoes," John Arie Jr. said. "I realized about a year ago that when you practice the Golden Rule everything else falls into place and I am so excited to go public with this mission as we all need to practice this a little bit more in our lives."
On Saturday, guests will receive huge savings that day as Single Day Fun Passes are reduced to $25 each plus tax, and Fun Spot will donate $5 to the Orange or Osceola County Education Foundations for every Fun Pass purchased.
"We have been so blessed with our business in the 20+ years in central Florida and now in Fayetteville, Georgia," John Arie Jr. said. "Giving back to the community is what warms our hearts and we are setting the example through our actions, not just our words." "We invite everyone to come to our parks and see it first-hand."
"It doesn't end there," John Arie Jr. said. "We want to help our community, so 20% of our Single Day Fun Pass sales for this promotion is going to Orange or Osceola County Public Schools." "This is going directly to students and teachers in these communities."
Guests may purchase up to ten Single Day Fun Passes and use them on August 24th or any time before June 1st of 2020. This is a limited time offer, passes are on sale online or at the park that day only from midnight through 12:00 noon. Guests should purchase online or visit the parks early that morning to take advantage of this offer.
"We have had an overwhelming response from our government officials, local business leaders, corporations, media partners, Florida Citrus Sports, and many more." John Arie Jr. said. "We are going to turn the communities we serve, this nation, and then the globe GOLD!!!!" "Thanks for being a part of our mission!!!!"
