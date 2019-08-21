Fun Spot America Announces Golden Rule Day at Florida Parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fun Spot America is initiating its Golden Rule Day in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, August 24th by raising funds for Orange and Osceola County Public Schools.

"I am so excited about this event as it reminds me of growing up in my parent's house," Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. said. "They always treated others how they wanted to be treated." "As I have taken over for my father after 50+ years in the industry it has not been easy filling his shoes," John Arie Jr. said. "I realized about a year ago that when you practice the Golden Rule everything else falls into place and I am so excited to go public with this mission as we all need to practice this a little bit more in our lives."

On Saturday, guests will receive huge savings that day as Single Day Fun Passes are reduced to $25 each plus tax, and Fun Spot will donate $5 to the Orange or Osceola County Education Foundations for every Fun Pass purchased.