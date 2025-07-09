Updates not being given in Florida child’s deadly dog mauling case, family says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The family of 8-year-old Michael Millett, who was mauled to death by two dogs in his neighborhood just north of DeLand in January, is frustrated with the lack of communication in their son’s case. Eyewitness News took their concerns straight to the state attorney’s office.

“It’s hard to feel that Michael isn’t a priority because it’s been six months and we’ve heard nothing,” said Michael’s mother, Tiffani Connell.

Michael’s case was moved from the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office to the 18th Circuit due to a conflict of interest in a Volusia County office.

Since the investigation was handed over in February, Eyewitness News has reached out to the 18th Circuit three times and each time we’ve been told a charging decision hasn’t been made. We asked again Wednesday where the case stands and specifically where it falls on their priority list and we got this response:

“We’re anguished by this child’s death and understand the gravity of our assignment in deciding charges in this tragic case. Our team has worked closely with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in gathering the necessary information and evidence including laboratory tests, which can take time. We expect to share a charging decision soon and will ensure that the victim’s family is the first to be informed.”

Sheriff Mike Chitwood feels the family’s frustration and said there is no leg work left to do.

“This is a no brainer here. All the evidence is there. If you can charge the felony charge it, if you can only charge the misdemeanor charge it. If you can’t sit down and explain to the family why not,” said Chitwood.

Attorney Aaron Delgado is not connected to the case in any way but agrees the delay isn’t adding up.

“They may just be letting time pass too or doing more investigating but like we said in the beginning, this has been solved. There isn’t a whole lot more information out there,” said Delgado.

The dogs are owned by two people. One of them has a lengthy and violent criminal history. Both owners are under investigation for manslaughter by culpable negligence and owning a dangerous dog.

“Every time we pull in our community, we can see the suspect’s house and they’re still living their lives and we go home and our baby boy isn’t there,” said Michael Millett, Michael’s father.

WFTV traveled with Michael’s family to Tallahassee twice as they pushed for changes in state law. In May, the Pam Rock Act passed. It’s named after a mail carrier in Putnam County. The law forces dogs to be impounded if they’re investigated as dangerous. It also says the dogs must be put down if they kill someone and in a serious bite situation, the owner will be required to get liability insurance and implant a microchip in the dog.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group