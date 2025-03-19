Parents of Florida child killed by dogs speak out as dangerous animals bill passes subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The family of a young boy in Volusia County who was killed in a dog attack are pushing for changes to Florida’s dangerous animals laws.

8-twear-old Michael Millett was mauled by a pair of dogs in his neighborhood just north of DeLand in January.

On Wednesday, his parents traveled to Tallahassee with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood to share their story with state lawmakers. It was the first time Tiffani and Michael Millett have spoken publicly about their son’s death.

House Bill 593, filed by state Rep. Judson Sapp, aims to strengthen Florida’s laws regarding dangerous dogs and create stricter penalties for their owners.

The bill includes these provisions;

Requires dog owners to securely confine dogs with known dangerous propensities

Mandates that owners of dangerous dogs obtain at least $100,000 in liability insurance

Establishes a statewide dangerous dog registry to be maintained by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Requires animal control authorities to provide information to the registry

Specifies that dogs declared dangerous due to incidents causing severe human injury must be destroyed

Increases the maximum fine for violations of the dangerous dog statute to $1,000

The bill is also known as the ”Pam Rock Act.” Rock was mail carrier who was killed by a pack of dogs in Putnam County in August 2022.

An identical version of the bill was introduced in the state Senate

The bill is currently making its way through the Florida House. If passed, it would take effect on July 1.

Michael’s family knows getting the law passed will not change their situation, but it could help other families in the future.

“This will help make necessary changes. No one should ever have to go through that,” Michael Millett told the subcommittee.

Sapp was visibly emotional as he listened to the testimony.

The subcommittee unanimously approved the bill. It will go to three more committees before a House vote.

The parents spoke exclusively with WFTV, saying, “The days do not get easier. The nights do not get easier. Every morning, it’s like having to relive it, and now we want justice. It’s just constant living in panic mode, never being able to relax, always feeling like you’re forgetting something.”

When asked about why they felt the need to make the trip to address lawmakers, Michael Millett said, “Without this bill there will be no justice for another family, and that’s why we’re so supportive of this bill.”

Chitwood organized the family’s trip and took them to the Statehouse. This case really impacted the sheriff, and he has repeatedly expressed frustration, saying the dog’s owners are not being held accountable under current state law.

The dog’s owners are under investigation for manslaughter by culpable negligence and owning a dangerous dog. They have not been charged with any crimes at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group