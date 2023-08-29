Hurricane Idalia Preparation

ORLANDO, Fla. — In preparation of Hurricane Idalia’s potential threat to parts of Central Florida, we have partnered with the United Way and their 211 Information and Referral Hotline which is available by calling 211, texting your zip code to 898211, or chatting online, is available 24/7/365 and our 211 operators are multilingual and can assist you in Spanish. You can also follow our team of meteorologists for the latest info at www.wftv.com
United Way’s 2-1-1 is Central Florida’s 24/7/365 information and assistance hotline during natural disasters, and throughout the year, for connecting with community resources, like:
- Shelter information and housing assistance
- Sandbags, tarps and other storm supplies
- Evacuation routes and road closures
- Food, clothing and hygiene locations
- Special needs registry and medical supplies
- Emotional and crisis support
To search for resources in your area using our online database, visit www.UW211Help.org.
An emergency kit includes basic items your household may need in the event of a disaster. Start building your emergency kit here to be prepared for several days after a storm.
Resources Available in Orange, Osceola, & Seminole Counties
Orange County
- FREE Self-Serve Sandbag Sites
- Shelters
- Stay Informed. Click here to sign up for mobile applications and newsletters.
- Sign up for OC Alert – Free alert system that allows Orange County Government to contact you via email or cell phone text message during an emergency affecting Orange County.
Phone: 3-1-1 |407-836-3111Special Needs: 407-836-9319
Website: http://www.orangecountyfl.net/tabid/3761/default.aspxTwitter: @OrangeCoFL | https://twitter.com/OrangeCoFLFacebook: @OrangeCountyFlorida | https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyFloridaApps available: https://www.orangecountyfl.net/Home/NewslettersAlerts.aspx
Osceola County
- FREE Sandbag Locations
- Shelters – stay tuned for openings here.
- Pet friendly shelters
- Stay informed. Click here to sign up for Alert Osceola Emergency notifications.
Phone: 407-742-0000Special Needs: 407-742-9001Website: http://www.osceola.org/agencies-departments/emergency-management/hurricane-center/Twitter: @OsceolaCountyFL | https://twitter.com/osceolacountyflFacebook: @OsceolaCountyFL | https://www.facebook.com/OsceolaCountyFL
Seminole County
Phone: 3-1-1 | 407-665-0311Website: http://www.prepareseminole.orgTwitter: @seminolecounty | https://twitter.com/seminolecountyFacebook: @SeminoleCounty | https://www.facebook.com/SeminoleCounty
Emergency Operation Centers are available in your county, view more info.
After Storm Resources Information
Emergency food pantry locations
Phone: 407-295-1066Website: https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=need_food
Red Cross Shelters
Website: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelterPhone: 407-894-4141 (local) or 800-733-2767 (Toll Free National)
FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency
Apply for assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/Phone: 1-800-621-3362Website: https://www.fema.govTwitter: @FEMA | https://twitter.com/fema
Utility Service Provider: Florida Public Service Commission
Program provides an online locator tool for public, private and city utility providers.
Volunteers Needed
Volunteers are needed to staff our state’s shelters and support other disaster relief organizations.
- Heart of Florida United Way – Disaster Response Team. Sign up here.
- Volunteer Florida – Disaster Action Team Responders, Disaster Mental Health Services, and Food Banks. Sign up here.
Disaster Distress Helpline
Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disastersCall or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 800-985-5990
Florida Hurricane Resources
Florida Disaster State Emergency Response Team (SERT)
Website: https://www.floridadisaster.org/site-index/Phone: 1-800-342-3557Twitter: @FLsert | https://twitter.com/flsertFacebook: @FloridaSERT | https://www.facebook.com/FloridaSERT/ Alerts: Text FLPrepares to 888777 to have alerts sent straight to your phone
FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 1-800-621-3362Website: https://www.fema.govTwitter: @FEMA | https://twitter.com/fema
Florida Special Needs Registry
Website: https://www.floridadisaster.org/snr/Phone: 800-374-9689Special Needs by County: http://www.floridadisaster.org/disability/specialneeds/
Additional Resources
5-1-1
Contact 5-1-1 for information about traffic and evacuation routes.
Call: 5-1-1Website: https://fl511.comTwitter @fl511_central | http://twitter.com/fl511_centralText alerts: https://fl511.com/PersonalizedServicesApp available
GasBuddy
Check GasBuddy for live updates on fuel availabilityApp: https://www.gasbuddy.com/App
Price Gouging Hotline
Report instances of price gouging on hurricane suppliesPhone: 1-866-966-7226
Step-by-step plan on how to prepare from days to hours before a hurricane: https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes
