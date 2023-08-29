Hurricane Idalia Preparation

ORLANDO, Fla. — In preparation of Hurricane Idalia’s potential threat to parts of Central Florida, we have partnered with the United Way and their 211 Information and Referral Hotline which is available by calling 211, texting your zip code to 898211, or chatting online, is available 24/7/365 and our 211 operators are multilingual and can assist you in Spanish. You can also follow our team of meteorologists for the latest info at www.wftv.com

United Way’s 2-1-1 is Central Florida’s 24/7/365 information and assistance hotline during natural disasters, and throughout the year, for connecting with community resources, like:

Shelter information and housing assistance

Sandbags, tarps and other storm supplies

Evacuation routes and road closures

Food, clothing and hygiene locations

Special needs registry and medical supplies

Emotional and crisis support

To search for resources in your area using our online database, visit www.UW211Help.org.

Emergency Kit

An emergency kit includes basic items your household may need in the event of a disaster. Start building your emergency kit here to be prepared for several days after a storm.

Resources Available in Orange, Osceola, & Seminole Counties

Orange County

FREE Self-Serve Sandbag Sites

Shelters

Stay Informed. Click here to sign up for mobile applications and newsletters.

Sign up for OC Alert – Free alert system that allows Orange County Government to contact you via email or cell phone text message during an emergency affecting Orange County.

Phone: 3-1-1 |407-836-3111Special Needs: 407-836-9319

Website: http://www.orangecountyfl.net/tabid/3761/default.aspxTwitter: @OrangeCoFL | https://twitter.com/OrangeCoFLFacebook: @OrangeCountyFlorida | https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyFloridaApps available: https://www.orangecountyfl.net/Home/NewslettersAlerts.aspx

Osceola County

Phone: 407-742-0000Special Needs: 407-742-9001Website: http://www.osceola.org/agencies-departments/emergency-management/hurricane-center/Twitter: @OsceolaCountyFL | https://twitter.com/osceolacountyflFacebook: @OsceolaCountyFL | https://www.facebook.com/OsceolaCountyFL

Seminole County

Phone: 3-1-1 | 407-665-0311Website: http://www.prepareseminole.orgTwitter: @seminolecounty | https://twitter.com/seminolecountyFacebook: @SeminoleCounty | https://www.facebook.com/SeminoleCounty

Emergency Operation Centers are available in your county, view more info.

After Storm Resources Information

Emergency food pantry locations

Phone: 407-295-1066Website: https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=need_food

Red Cross Shelters

Website: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelterPhone: 407-894-4141 (local) or 800-733-2767 (Toll Free National)

FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency

Apply for assistance: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/Phone: 1-800-621-3362Website: https://www.fema.govTwitter: @FEMA | https://twitter.com/fema

Utility Service Provider: Florida Public Service Commission

Program provides an online locator tool for public, private and city utility providers.

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed to staff our state’s shelters and support other disaster relief organizations.

Heart of Florida United Way – Disaster Response Team. Sign up here.

Volunteer Florida – Disaster Action Team Responders, Disaster Mental Health Services, and Food Banks. Sign up here.

Disaster Distress Helpline

Provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disastersCall or text ‘TalkWithUs’ to 800-985-5990

Florida Hurricane Resources

Florida Disaster State Emergency Response Team (SERT)

Website: https://www.floridadisaster.org/site-index/Phone: 1-800-342-3557Twitter: @FLsert | https://twitter.com/flsertFacebook: @FloridaSERT | https://www.facebook.com/FloridaSERT/ Alerts: Text FLPrepares to 888777 to have alerts sent straight to your phone

FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency

Phone: 1-800-621-3362Website: https://www.fema.govTwitter: @FEMA | https://twitter.com/fema

Florida Special Needs Registry

Website: https://www.floridadisaster.org/snr/Phone: 800-374-9689Special Needs by County: http://www.floridadisaster.org/disability/specialneeds/

Additional Resources

5-1-1

Contact 5-1-1 for information about traffic and evacuation routes.

Call: 5-1-1Website: https://fl511.comTwitter @fl511_central | http://twitter.com/fl511_centralText alerts: https://fl511.com/PersonalizedServicesApp available

GasBuddy

Check GasBuddy for live updates on fuel availabilityApp: https://www.gasbuddy.com/App

Price Gouging Hotline

Report instances of price gouging on hurricane suppliesPhone: 1-866-966-7226

Ready.Gov

Step-by-step plan on how to prepare from days to hours before a hurricane: https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes

Hurricane Resources - Heart of Florida United Way (hfuw.org)

