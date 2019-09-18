Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019

WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer of Central Florida and The UPS Store are thrilled to be supporting the 2019 Step Up For Down Syndrome.
21st Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
Saturday, October 19th, 2019
Lake Eola Park | 8:30a-12:30p
Welcome to the biggest celebration of love, support, and joy for people with Down syndrome and their families in all of Florida!
Every year, thousands of families, friends, and community partners come together to Step Up for Down Syndrome - raising awareness and funds for the more than 50 programs the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida provides to families all year round.
On Site Registration Opens at 8:00am
Nothing fills our hearts like the smiles of our families on Walk Day!
Register today! https://www.dsacf.org/step-up-for-down-syndrome-walk
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}