“I need answers:” Four years after woman vanished from Wekiva Springs State Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County father is searching for answers exactly four years after his daughter disappeared from Wekiva Springs State Park.

Paola Miranda Rosa, 35, was last seen swimming in the Otter Camp area of the park on December 18th, 2021, in a video captured by hikers.

Her family has never given up hope that Paola will be found alive and says they’re optimistic about renewed effort from new Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon to solve the case.

Channel 9 first reported Wednesday about the new $5,000 reward for information leading to Paola’s whereabouts.

Paola’s father, Gustavo Miranda, told Channel 9 in the 4-years since Paola’s disappearance, time has not brought peace as questions about his daughter’s whereabouts went unanswered.

He told Channel 9, Paola was on her way to see her sister and niece in Sanford, when she decided to head to Wekiva Springs State Park, for a hike.

Her car was found abandoned a few days after. Inside the family says they found Paola’s car keys, her purse, sandwiches, and a Christmas gift Paola had purchased for her niece and was planning to deliver later that day.

At the time, approximately 150 law enforcement personnel from various agencies conducted an extensive search of the area where Paola was last seen.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office searched the river, bringing in specialized underwater equipment, but Paola was never found and the case went cold.

Over the years, the family never stopped searching, even as they said communications with investigators under then Sheriff Marcos Lopez slowed to a trickle.

Now, Paola’s father is hoping new leadership and new eyes on the case could bring the family answers.

“This is a really good gift of Christmas for me,” said Gustavo Miranda, “I need answers.”

A spokesperson for Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said the department is now working to contact agencies that have jurisdiction along the St. John’s River to see if they’ve received reports or are working cases involving people matching Paola’s description.

The spokesperson also told Channel 9 that investigators will soon meet with Paola’s parents do discuss the cold case and said “We do not have any definitive hypothesis about her disappearance after she entered the water at Wekiva State Park.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to give an anonymous tip 800-423-8477 or at www.crimeline.org, you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000

