Deputies ask for help to find a missing woman on the four-year anniversary of her disappearance

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in trying to find a missing woman who disappeared four years ago.

Paola Miranda-Rosa was last seen on Dec. 18, 2021, when her vehicle was found at Wekia Springs State Park.

Witnesses say they saw Paolo entering a body of water near the Otter Camp section of the park.

Paola is described as a woman, approximately 4′10″, 145lbs, brown eyes, and has reddish/violet colored hair.

The OCSO is offering a reward of $5,000 for anyone with credible information that may lead to the discovery of her whereabouts.

