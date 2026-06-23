Summer Food Drive at Goodwill 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners, McCoy Federal Credit Union , Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store for the 2026 Summer Canned Food Drive.

WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to partner with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Annabel’s Closet, and UP Orlando to help feed local families this summer.

How can YOU #GetInvolved?

Donate! Starting June 21st thru July 11th, clean out your closets and pantries! When you donate gently used clothes and household goods to Goodwill, you can also drop off the canned food items below at any Orange, Osceola, and Seminole County Goodwill retail store locations, which will help Annabel’s Closet and UP Orlando feed local families over the summer.

FOOD ITEMS NEEDED:

CANNED FRUIT

CANNED VEGGIES

CANNED TUNA

CANNED CHICKEN

CANNED RAVIOLI

TO FIND THE NEAREST DONATION LOCATION TO YOU, VISIT Goodwill Retail and Donation Centers in Central Florida | Goodwill Locations

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