Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store invite you to participate in the 2026 Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, May 9th. Let’s come together to share our stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives.

Your participation helps provide research, ensures all have access to quality screening, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and provides support to everyone, no matter where they are in their breast cancer journey.

Register today: Susan G. Komen® - 2026 Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk

Event Details

When: Saturday,May 9th, 2026

Where: Blue Jacket Park

2501 General Rees Ave, Orlando, FL 32814

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7:30 a.m. Event Site Opens

9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

9:15 a.m. Walk begins

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