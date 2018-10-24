0 Toys for Tots 2018

For more than 20 years we have been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual "Toys for Tots" toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. In fact, the devastating Hurricanes impacted many families that have relocated to Central Florida in search of relief. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

Below you can find separate links to everything related to "Toys for Tots" such as the Toys for Tots donation page, how to receive toys, how to donate toys, and even events specifically made for Toys for Tots. We are so excited to help out with this toy drive again and encourage your participation. You can start by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy here at our WFTV Studio - 490 E South Street, Orlando, FL anytime between 9am-5pm from Monday, November 26th through Saturday, December 15th.

Please click on the links below per the county that you live in:

North Brevard County

mims-fl.toysfortots.org

Areas served: Scottsmor, Mims, Port St. John, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach (North of Crescent Rd), Merritt Island (North of St. George Rd) and North of Barnes Blvd., Rockledge

2ND REGISTRATION is scheduled for Saturday, November 3rd from 8am-1pm at Sandrift Community Center located at 585 N. Singleton Avenue, Titusville.

3RD FAMILY REGISTRATION is scheduled Saturday, November 10th from 10am-2pm at Joe Lee Smith Park located at 419 Washington Avenue, Cocoa.

You can also check the Facebook Page Toys for Tots North Brevard for current information. You can also call 321-200-6173

North Brevard Main Site: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Request a Toy: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Donate: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-donate.aspx

Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become a Drop-Off Location: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

South Brevard:

Registration is Saturday, October 27th at the House Church in Palm Bay

South Brevard Main Site: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Request a Toy: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Donate: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-donate.aspx

Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become a Drop Off Location: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Lake/Sumter:

Applications to receive toys will be available at the Children’s Services offices in Wildwood & Tavares from November 1st and close November 22nd.

Saturday December 16th between 8am and Noon will be a make-up day for toy pick up. The location is 3320 Hwy27/441 Fruitland Park, FL.

Lake & Sumter Main Site: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Donate: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-donate.aspx

Request a Toy: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become a Drop Off Location: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Orange/Osceola/Seminole:

Registration will open very soon!

Main Site: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Donate: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-donate.aspx

Request a Toy: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become a Drop off Location: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Volusia:

Online Registration will begin 8am on October 1st and end November 9th at 6pm.

Main Site: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Donate: https://marinetoysfortots.salsalabs.org/localdonationform/index.html

Request a Toy: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become at Drop Off Location: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Flagler:

Application Open Date: 10/18/2018 through 11/25/2018

Date campaign begins and ends accepting toy applications

Application Response Start Date: 11/16/2018

Date when campaign will begin reviewing and responding to applications.

Application Response End Date: 12/10/2018

Date when campaign will complete reviewing and responding to applications.

Main Site: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

Donate: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-donate.aspx

Request a Toy: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx

Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-contact-us.aspx

Become a Drop Off Location: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

