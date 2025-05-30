Mount Dora project with Chick-fil-A, Texas Roadhouse, more gets timeline to open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Lake County retail project with several high-profile tenants likely will see its restaurants debut by the end of the year, according to its developer.

Andy Hawkins, development partner for Clearwater-based One Oak Development, told Orlando Business Journal restaurant tenants at Mount Dora Groves South — his firm’s 17-acre project on the south side of U.S. 441 in Mount Dora near Loch Levin and adjacent Taylor Morrison’s large residential project there — should open by the fourth quarter.

These include Chick-fil-A, Texas Roadhouse, First Watch and Mission BBQ, plus a to-be-named restaurant concept negotiating for a 3,000-square-foot space. Heartland Dental also is confirmed as a tenant for the project, which is permitted and under construction, along with a Fifth Third Bank and Circle K.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group