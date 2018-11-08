0 Toys for Tots collection at Trans-Siberian Orchestra Shows on Dec. 15

Heading to the Amway Center this year for the amazing Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" on Saturday, December 15th? If so, bring a toy or a cash donation for Toys for Tots. You will see Marines and volunteers outside the Amway Center looking to collect toys or cash to help kids in our community this holiday season.

For tickets, visit https://www.amwaycenter.com/events/detail/trans-siberian-orchestra-2018

This year marks a special anniversary for the band, celebrating 20 years of their famous winter tour, based on the rockers' 1999 "Ghosts of Christmas Eve" TV movie.

The tour kicks off Nov. 14 in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, and concludes Dec. 30 in Milwaukee and Cleveland, with the show visiting a total of 65 cities across North America for 100-plus performances. The tour stops at Orlando's Amway Center on Dec 15 for two shows!

This year features a new stage design and incorporates presentation of the movie, which tells the story of a runaway girl who seeks shelter in a mysterious abandoned theater on Christmas Eve, soundtracked by TSO favorites including "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful" and "Good King Joy."

To celebrate the tour's big year, TSO and Rhino Entertainment will also release a new 20th-anniversary edition of their 1998 album "The Christmas Attic," available on CD and digitally Sept. 28, with a vinyl version out Nov. 23. The new edition of the album features “Christmas Jam (Live),” a bonus track previously unreleased on CD and vinyl.

In terms of what this year's show has in store for fans, Pitrelli says to "expect new production, new songs and a new take on what's become a tradition for so many people nationwide."

"There are a lot of people who come back year after year, and they expect to see the stories they’ve grown so attached to, and, not to disappoint them, we keep the familiarity intact," Pitrelli said. "But, those same people in the audience know that there are always going to be a lot of surprises. This year is no different ... we as a band and production are forever pushing the envelope both musically and visually, (and) this tour is going to be epic."

