Dense fog advisory issued for parts of the Channel 9 viewing area

ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a dense fog advisory in place for several counties in Central Florida Friday morning.

Northern Brevard, Volusia, Flagler and Seminole counties are under that advisory until 10 a.m.

Friday forecast (WFTV) Areas of dense fog should burn off by 10 a.m. and lead to a sunny and warm day in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Visibility will likely fall below a quarter mile, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Be sure to slow down and plan ahead Friday morning, as you may need extra time to get to work and or school.

Fog should burn off between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., leaving behind sunshine and warm weather.

Daytime highs will return to the 80s.

The warmth will continue this weekend, Crimi said, with daytime highs in the 80s.

Expect sunshine on Saturday. On Sunday, a few more clouds and isolated sprinkles are possible.

Have a great weekend, Central Florida!

