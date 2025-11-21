9 safety tips for driving in low visibility conditions

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Smoke, fog and heavy rain can all cause low visibility on Central Florida roads.

Troopers say visibility can change within seconds, and it is important for motorists to be aware of their surroundings and drive as safely as possible.

The Florida Highway Patrol encourages drivers to follow the 9 following suggestions while driving in low visibility:

1. Drive with lights on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.

2. Slow down and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.

3. Watch out for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open your window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.

4. Reduce the distractions in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required.

5. Use wipers and defrosters liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield.

6. Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

7. Be patient and avoid passing and/or changing lanes.

8. Signal turns well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.

9. Do not stop on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.

