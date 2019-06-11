0 Summer Safety Tips

ROAD SAFETY FACTS

According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, the global epidemic of road crash fatalities and disabilities is gradually being recognized as a major public health concern. The first step to being informed about global road safety and to developing effective road safety interventions is to have access to facts.

Reducing Road Crashes

Road safety is a shared responsibility. Reducing risk in the world’s road traffic systems requires commitment and informed decision-making by government, industry, non-governmental organizations and international agencies. It also requires the participation of people from many different disciplines, including road engineers, motor vehicle designers, law enforcement officers, health professionals, educators, and community groups.

Road Crashes: Predictable and Preventable

Road traffic crashes are predictable and can be prevented. Many countries have shown sharp reductions in the number of crashes and casualties by taking actions including:

Raising awareness of, legislating and enforcing laws governing speed limits, alcohol impairment, seat-belt use, child restraints and safety helmets.

Formulating and implementing transport and land-use policies that promote safer and more efficient trips; encouraging the use of safer modes of travel, such as public transport; and incorporating injury prevention measures into traffic management and road design.

Making vehicles more protective and visible for occupants, pedestrians and cyclists; using daytime running lights, high-mounted brake lights and reflective materials on cycles, carts, rickshaws and other non-motorized forms of transport.

STAYING SAFE AT WORK

The Basics: Overview

Staying safe at work is very important. If you don't work in a safe way, you can get hurt or become sick. The good news is that there are things you can do – both at work and at home – to lower your chances of getting hurt.

Take these steps to prevent injuries at work:

Lift things safely (use your legs if possible).

Arrange your work area to fit your body.

Take short breaks and stretch.

Wear your protective equipment.

Ask about available health resources at work.

Ask questions when you need to.

If you have ideas about how to make your work safer or healthier, ask your supervisor how you can share them.

Your overall health can also affect how you feel and perform at work. To be able to work safely, it's important for you to:

Get enough sleep.

Eat a healthy diet.

Stay active.

Manage your weight.

Take steps to manage stress.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.