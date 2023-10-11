ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah and Farah, and Universal Roof & Contracting for the 2023 Light the Night at Lake Eola on Thursday, November 9th. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night we gather as a community to celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by blood cancers. Friends, families, schools, corporate teams, and sponsors join together to bring light to the darkness of cancer. The funds raised by this community fund lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families. Join us in the fight to cure cancer! Register today at Central Florida | Light The Night | Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Event Information

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Location: Lake Eola Park 512 E. Washington Street Orlando, FL 32801

Parking: Self Paid Parking available at the following locations:

Thornton Park Central Garage: 9 N. Eola Dr., Orlando, FL 32801

Camden Lake Eola : 520 E. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801

Schedule of Events

6:00 PM – Festival Activities Begin

7:00 PM – Opening Ceremony

7:20 PM – Walk Begins Followed by Festivities

8:30 PM – Event Ends