Take Steps 2024

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection along with our partners ACR- Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Community Legal Services and Farah & Farah for the Central Florida Take Steps presented by AdventHealth at the Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee on Saturday, April 27th.

Coping with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease or IBD) can be extremely challenging and isolating. Join us and together we will honor the journeys of those living with IBD. Every step we take and every dollar we raise will create awareness, fund research, and show everyone touched by this isolating disease that they are not alone. Register today at Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org)

