Choosing the best ATV trail depends on a wide variety of factors, including what season it is, what your riding level is, and what kind of ride you are searching for.

If you are searching for a way to enjoy the outdoors while experiencing the roar of an engine or the crunch of dirt under your tires, then it's time for you to find the best ATV trails and start enjoying the freedom of the open trail.

There are so many top ATV trails for you to enjoy that it would be hard to list them all in one article. No matter which state you live in, you have the possibility of enjoying ATV adventures year-round.

Let's look through the list and find some good ones that can suit your specific ATV needs.

What Does Year-Round Mean?

You might think year-round ATV rides mean the same thing all over the US, but that's not the case. It could mean different things depending on several factors:

Spring: Mud, runoff, and mixed conditions

Summer: Dry, dusty, and high traffic

Fall: Cooler temps, leaf-covered trails, great visibility, and views

Winter: Snow-packed or icy routes, often shared with snowmobiles

As you can see, you will have to change the way you ride depending on the season and the riding conditions. It's quite dangerous to ride without a helmet and proper riding gear, no matter what the season might be. So make sure you are properly equipped before going riding.

Ride With the Experts

If you are new to ATV trail riding, then you will want to ride with experts before going on the trail on your own. There are many ways to hurt yourself on the ATV, so it's better to get trained with an expert rider beforehand.

Gonridin.com offers guided off-road ATV tours in Pigeon Forge and is known for being one of the best in the business. Check them out and get in a ride or two with a guide, so that you know exactly what's coming at you on these off-road trails. Better to be prepared than sorry, it's said.

Mountain Trails

If you are going riding in the warmer summer months or in the early fall, you will want to try out the mountain trails in your region. These are great because you get to experience some challenging climbs with beautiful scenic views.

There is no other experience in the world than climbing up a mountain trail with an ATV and seeing the panoramic view after that. It makes you feel like you have made it.

If you are going riding on mountain trails during the wintertime, you will encounter snow-covered peaks, and that means you will need to stay on snowmobile trails. You will also need to ensure your ATV is equipped with winter tires and is meant for snow riding.

Some mountain trails do not allow ATV riders in the wintertime, so check with local authorities before going off-road on these. Ensure your ATV has handguards and heated grips when riding in the snow, since they make cold riding much more comfortable.

Desert and Open Country Trails

You might have seen videos of folks riding up and down on desert dunes and enjoying the ride to the max. If that's something that appeals to you, then find a desert or open-country trail near you. These trails are usually snow-free, so at least you don't have to worry about all that extra gear.

However, you will have to worry about heat stroke, due to extreme heat warnings in various parts of the country. Make sure you carry more than enough water for all the sweating you are going to be doing, and stop as soon as you start feeling dizzy or uncomfortable due to the heat.

These trails are great for ATVs and can go on forever. The wide-open views make it easy to navigate through these trails, and you can go exploring for a while before reaching the end of these trails.

Pack enough food and gear to sleep overnight or camp, if that's what you are planning for. Otherwise, keep track of the time and hurry back before darkness falls and the temperatures drop.

You will want to have better lighting on your ATV whenever you are going on these trails, especially if you go out at night. Add storage solutions like dry bags, rear cargo boxes, or racks to your ATV, so you can carry provisions, food, extra warm clothing, water, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Best Time to Go ATV Riding?

Spring is absolutely the best time to go ATV riding. You can, of course, go ATV riding at any time of the year, but if you want to get the best out of the experience, then leave it up to the spring.

Not only will you need less gear during this time, but you can also enjoy the weather more, and you won't have to freeze to death or be sweating like crazy.

What Gear Do You Need for ATV Riding?

There is a lot of gear that comes into play when ATV riding, especially since you want to be safe. You should not go near an ATV without a helmet, since protecting your head is a priority.

Goggles are a good idea since there will be debris, like small rocks or dirt, that the tires will throw up and can hit your eye if you don't have goggles on. Gloves and over-the-ankle boots will also protect your hands and feet from impact or falls.

Wear protective clothing depending on the weather and the season.

Explore the Best ATV Trails Near Your Area

If you are looking for a new hobby to explore in your area, then ATV riding is the way to go. Find the best ATV trails by Googling near you, and go riding, or find a reputable guided ATV tour company so they can take you there safe and sound.

With the right planning, gear, and mindset, you will have the best experience on trails, no matter what the season is and where the trail is located.

