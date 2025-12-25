Dying tree removal services help prevent serious issues, as rotting trees can pose severe safety and injury hazards. If you have a diseased tree on your property, it can also cause considerable property damage if its branches or even the entire tree fall.

One example of how disastrous it can be to ignore dying trees is the incident that occurred in Twin Falls, Idaho. WCSC-TV (Live 5 News) reported on December 18, 2025, that due to high winds, a rotten tree fell on power lines before collapsing onto two children, causing critical injuries.

Don't wait for something similar to happen if you have a dying tree on your property. Know how to tell if your tree is rotten, if you can still restore it, and if not, why tree removal cost is a worthy expense.

What Are the Signs That a Tree Is Dying?

The symptoms of a dying tree can manifest in its foliage, branches, trunk, bark, base, and roots. Some of the most common indications include:

Having no leaves during the growing seasons (spring and summer)

Leaves are becoming discolored and dropping prematurely

Brittle branches snapping easily instead of bending

Frequent twig drops

Large chunks of missing or falling bark

Hollow-sounding trunk

Deep vertical cracks on the trunk

Visible pest infestation

Brown and dry plant tissue under the bark

Oozing sap

Fungal or mushroom growth at the base of the tree

Leaning trunk

Shallow roots

If you notice one or more of the above signs, don't delay calling a certified professional arborist for help and expert tree advice. They'll inspect your tree and, based on their findings, recommend the best course of action (e.g., removal vs. preservation), as explained by Top Tier Trees.

Which Trees Are Most Likely to Fall?

Dying trees (such as those that exhibit the above symptoms) are most likely to fall.

Some tree species are also more susceptible to falling, as they have naturally weak wood. Family Handyman has created a list of these trees you should never grow in your yard. Examples include:

Callery Pear

Silver Maple

Siberian Elm

Due to their innate wood weakness, these trees have limbs prone to failure. You can expect them to snap and collapse easily, as they're more likely to sustain wind, snow, or ice damage.

How Can Removing a Dying Tree Now Save You From Costly Disasters?

You can save on tree removal by having a specialist remove it sooner rather than later, as delaying the process can lead to property damage and personal injury. Postponing the removal of a sick, dying tree can also result in costlier problems if the illness spreads to other trees.

Minimize Risk of Property Damage

A dying tree may appear like it's still standing tall, but in reality, it's a ticking time bomb. With its dead branches being brittle, heavy rain or high winds can cause them to collapse. In severe enough cases, the entire tree can even topple and crash down.

The weight of a tree, or even just a thick, large branch, can already cause significant property damage. It can destroy fences and crush vehicles. It can even cause entire roofs to collapse.

Don't wait for any of that to happen. Instead, call your local arborist as soon as you notice signs your tree is dying. The sooner they can inspect your tree, the sooner they can determine if removal is necessary or if they can still save your sick tree.

Avoid Personal Injuries

If a tree trunk or branch is heavy enough to destroy fences and cars, imagine what it can do to people it falls on. Crushing and impact injuries, severe trauma, concussions, and entrapment are just some of the potential disastrous consequences a dying tree can pose.

Legal Liabilities

If you ignore your standing, dying tree, and it falls on someone or someone else's property, you could be liable for their injuries or damage to their property. They could file a claim or lawsuit against you, and if they can prove that you knew about the tree safety hazard, the court may order you to pay for their losses.

Prevent Tree Diseases From Spreading

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, tree diseases caused by pathogens are infectious and transmissible. They can infect one tree and spread to others.

Such diseases cause reduced tree growth and death and are behind the most significant volume of lost timber. If your tree is dying because of a pathogen-caused disease, have it looked at right away before it becomes the source of death among other trees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Restore a Dying Tree?

Yes, it's possible to save a dying tree if it's not entirely dead. It requires professional arborist knowledge, though, starting with accurate identification of the root cause (e.g., pests, watering issues, or damaged root systems).

Once an arborist has correctly identified the root cause, they can determine if methods like pruning, mulching, fertilization, or watering can help. If the tree is too close to dying, though, they'll likely recommend its prompt removal.

What Are the Most Common Causes of Tree Death?

Water stress, including overwatering and drought, is among the most common culprits behind dying trees. Pests, diseases, construction damage, and improper care (e.g., overpruning, incorrect cutting, and mulching mistakes) are other typical reasons for tree death.

What Types of Pests Can Kill Trees?

Boring insects are some of the leading "killers" of trees. They include pests like:

Emerald ash borers

Bark beetles

Asian longhorn beetles

They can kill trees by boring into the tree's inner bark, disrupting the flow of nutrients and water.

Sap-sucking pests, including scales and aphids, can also kill trees. They can cause tree death by robbing the trees of vital water and nutrients. Some can even transmit deadly pathogens to trees, weakening and eventually killing them.

Get Your Dying Tree Inspected and Removed Now

A dying tree can lead to costly consequences, including property damage, severe injuries, and legal liabilities if it collapses. Prevent these disasters from happening.

Have your tree inspected by an arborist as soon as possible if you suspect it's rotting away and can become a safety hazard.

