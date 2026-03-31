Starting a new career is exciting at any age, and many folks choose a career as a massage therapist because they find it rewarding to help people. Massage therapists play an important role in helping people care for their bodies and boost their overall well-being. Fortunately, the need for massage therapists is rising, with industry experts expecting a 15% growth rate between now and 2034, which can mean a lucrative line of work for you.

Many folks find several benefits of a career in massage therapy, such as being your own boss and choosing your own work hours. However, if being your own boss sounds too daunting, as a certified massage therapist, you can choose from a wide range of work environments, such as a spa or health club. This blog will guide you on how to begin your journey into this rewarding career.

Skills for a Massage Therapist to Be Successful

Like with any career, you need to have a certain level of skills to become proficient in your field, and it's no different when you choose a career as a massage therapist. Fortunately, this industry doesn't require years of training, and you can find several places offering massage therapy courses at affordable rates.

Many places, such as Unitech Training Academy, offer both in-person and online courses, making getting certified much easier, no matter your daily schedule. Some skills you may find useful when pursuing massage therapist jobs include:

Good communication and listening skills

Empathy and compassion

Knowledge of anatomy and physiology

The ability to be adaptable

Manual dexterity and physical stamina

Fortunately, you can learn many of these skills; however, some you may need to have already, such as empathy and compassion. Although if you're looking into a career as a massage therapist, you likely already have those skills.

Types of Massage Therapist Career Paths

If you've had limited exposure to massage therapy, you might find yourself wondering what work options you have once you're licensed and ready to begin your new career. Many massage therapists choose to work at spas or clinics with other massage therapists, while others may opt to run their own studio. Some other work environments you can consider include:

Casinos

Hotels

Physician offices

Malls

Cruise ships

Fitness centers

Chiropractor offices

Hospitals

Resorts

Types of Massage Therapy

Many massage therapy courses teach students about several types of massage, equipping you to work with a range of clients, each with different needs. Let's review some popular types of massage therapy below, so you can get a better idea of what to expect from your training.

Hot Stone

Hot stone massage therapy is one of the most popular forms of massage and involves warming stones before your client's appointment. It's important to note that these stones are not hot, but rather a comfortable temperature, ideal for people with muscle tension or pain. This massage method can help:

Improve blood flow

Ease muscle tension

Promote relaxation

Reduce stress

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy massage combines gentle massage techniques with the use of essential oils. These essential oils are typically mixed with a base oil, which makes them safe to use on clients.

It's a great option for clients because they can choose the scent based on their preferences. This method is great for helping relieve symptoms of depression and reducing anxiety. Aromatherapy massages can last between 60 and 90 minutes.

Deep Tissue

Deep tissue can sometimes feel uncomfortable for clients because it involves slow, firm pressure to help ease tension that sits deep in the muscles. However, some people really benefit from the extra pressure and consider it a form of good discomfort. As a massage therapist, during a deep tissue massage, it's important to communicate regularly with the client so you can adjust your technique if they're finding it painful.

Swedish

A Swedish massage is a relaxing style of massage therapy, typically booked when clients want a comforting, soothing experience. It's slightly more structured than a relaxation massage with light to medium pressure; however, clients can and sometimes do request a firmer touch. This massage is ideal for people who sit at desks or on the phone all day, offering relief from general tightness, especially in the upper back, shoulders, and neck.

Sports

A sports massage is ideal for people who sustain muscle injuries from playing a sport. Some sportspeople also use it to improve their flexibility, which can improve their performance on the field or court.

During this massage, as the massage therapist, you can focus on targeting specific muscle groups or massage the whole body, using a blend of gentle massage and deep-pressure techniques. Due to their healing abilities, this type of massage lasts at least 1 hour but can also go up to 90 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need to Tip My Massage Therapist?

Ideally, yes, you should tip your massage therapist. The amount to tip typically depends on the cost of the massage. According to NerdWallet, many folks who book a massage tip between 15% and 20%, which is around $22.50 to $30 for a $150 massage. Your client may be extra generous and choose to tip 25% if they feel the experience was exceptional.

What Are the Four Types of Sports Massage?

Sports massages can be split into four types: pre-event, maintenance, post-event, and rehabilitation. Each of these types will yield different results and require a blend of several massage techniques. Some of these massage techniques include stroking, kneading, rhythmic striking, vibration, and friction.

Start Your Career as a Massage Therapist Today

When exploring new career options, a career as a massage therapist can stand out for its flexibility and well-paying salary. The demand for massage therapists is growing, so it's essential to know that massage therapy education is vital before you begin. Fortunately, many places offer courses to help you get certified, and often you can choose between online classes or attend them in person.

Feeling inspired to start a new career? Don't stop here. Find a library of resources and more successful stores in our dedicated News section.

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