Ransomware attacks are hitting small businesses harder because they have lower IT security maturity and limited detection capabilities, and because of increased use of RaaS platforms. There's also dependence on third-party and supply chain exposure.

Exploding Topics reports that in 2024, there were 600 million cybersecurity attacks per day. Around 60% of these attacks targeted businesses, and if you think they only hit large organizations, think again.

Cybercriminals are making concerted efforts against companies of all sizes, and smaller organizations are suffering more in recent times, especially from ransomware attacks.

What Percentage of Cyber Attacks Are on Small Businesses?

According to Techjockey, 43% of all cyberattacks in 2025 targeted small businesses. While the numbers vary by year, they tend to fall between 40% and 50%.

Many small businesses assume they're too small to attract hackers, so they're often caught off guard. The impact of cyberattacks can be severe, too.

A successful attack may result in:

Financial losses

Operational downtime

Reputational damage

Legal liabilities

Exposure of customer data

Recovery can be particularly challenging, but the good news is that with basic security measures and good business continuity planning, small businesses can significantly reduce risk.

Why Do Hackers Target Small Businesses?

Hackers frequently target small businesses because they often present an easier opportunity than larger organizations.

Many small companies have:

Limited budgets for cybersecurity

Outdated software

Weaker security policies

Fewer IT Personnel monitoring threats

This makes them attractive to cybercriminals, as it's likely they'll have a high chance of success with relatively little effort.

Small businesses also have valuable information, such as:

Customer records

Payment details

Employee data

Proprietary business information

Cybercriminals can also use small businesses as a gateway to larger partners, suppliers, or clients. They also know that smaller organizations may feel pressured to pay quickly to restore operations.

Why Are Ransomware Attacks Hitting Smaller Businesses More?

It may seem odd that criminals are hitting small businesses, but the reality is that they've always been targeted. These fraudsters are actually honing more of their efforts on these organizations for the following reasons.

Reduced IT Security Maturity and Limited Detection Capabilities

Smaller businesses are impacted by ransomware since their security maturity often lags behind that of larger organizations. Many rely on basic antivirus tools without advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems that can identify unusual behavior before encryption spreads.

Attackers exploit this by using "low-and-slow" intrusion methods, which go unnoticed for days or even weeks. This means that small businesses may only discover the attack after critical files are already encrypted. This gives ransomware operators more time to:

Escalate privileges

Disable backups

Maximize damage before containment

Increased Use of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) Platforms

The rise of RaaS platforms has dramatically lowered the barrier to entry for cybercriminals; they allow even non-technical attackers to deploy sophisticated ransomware tools.

These kits often include:

Customizable payloads

Phishing templates

Automated distribution systems

Attackers can cast wider nets rather than focusing only on high-value enterprises, and, unfortunately, smaller organizations become easy targets in this mass-targeting approach. RaaS operators share profits with affiliates, so there's a strong financial incentive to attack as many victims as possible. This has turned ransomware into a scalable business model, making ransomware defense strategies from a Managed Service Provider in Raleigh a necessity.

Dependence on Third-Party Software and Supply Chain Exposure

Many small businesses rely heavily on third-party vendors for:

Accounting

Customer management

Cloud storage

Operational tools

This creates supply chain vulnerabilities, and ransomware groups exploit them. Instead of attacking a small business directly, they'll compromise a less-secure vendor or software provider and use it as a stepping stone.

Small businesses are particularly vulnerable since they often can't thoroughly vet the security posture of every vendor they use. They may also delay patching third-party applications due to limited IT resources.

This interconnected environment means that even well-managed small organizations can be impacted by weaknesses outside their direct control.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where Do 90% of All Cyber Incidents Begin?

The majority of cyber incidents begin with some form of human interaction. In most cases, this is done through phishing emails and other social engineering attacks. Cybercriminals trick employees into:

Clicking on malicious links

Opening infected attachments

Sharing credentials

Downloading harmful software

Phishing is perhaps one of the most effective attack methods since it exploits human trust. This is why employee cybersecurity awareness training is one of the most important defenses. Even companies with strong technical safeguards can be compromised if users aren't prepared to recognize and report suspicious activity.

What Is the 80-20 Rule in CyberSecurity?

The 80-20 rule in cybersecurity is also known as the Pareto Principle. It suggests that around 80% of results come from 20% of causes, and in cybersecurity for small businesses, this concept is often applied to risk management and resource allocation. The idea is that a relatively small number of security controls can prevent the majority of common cyber threats.

For example, these measures can significantly reduce an organization's exposure to cyberattacks:

Enabling multi-factor authentication

Maintaining strong password policies

Applying software updates promptly

Conducting employee security training

Regularly backing up data

Instead of trying to eliminate every possible risk, businesses focus on the security practices that provide the greatest protection for the effort and cost involved.

What Are the 5 Main Threats to Our Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity threats can lead to financial losses, data breaches, regulatory penalties, and operational downtime.

The five main threats are:

Phishing attacks: Use deceptive emails, messages, or websites to trick users Ransomware: Encrypts files and systems, demanding payment for their release Malware: Includes viruses, spyware, trojans, and other harmful software Insider threats: Involve employees, contractors, or partners who compromise security Credential theft: Occurs when attackers obtain usernames and passwords through various techniques

Small Businesses Must Be Ready for Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks won't stop rising in numbers, and worse yet, they'll continue hammering small businesses. This means that preventing ransomware threats should be a top priority for such companies, as a single successful attack can significantly disrupt operations and even cause the demise of their business.

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