One of the most crucial storm damage tips you'd often hear from survivor recovery stories (and should always abide by) is to prioritize your safety by donning proper personal protective equipment (PPE). Equally crucial is to avoid hazardous areas (e.g., floodwater and downed power lines).

Downed power lines are particularly dangerous. As an article published in the National Library of Medicine points out, at least 30,000 non-fatal electric shock incidents occur in the U.S. yearly, and approximately 1,000 people die due to electrical injuries.

You should also wait for the authorities to issue safety clearances. Only after this should you begin storm damage restoration.

By familiarizing yourself with all these emergency preparedness steps, you and your loved ones can more likely "weather the storm" safely.

What Is the Meaning of Storm Damage?

"Storm" is any disturbed atmospheric state, particularly affecting the surface of the Earth. It also strongly implies unpleasant, destructive weather. The term "storm damage," therefore, refers to any type of destruction that arises from these inclement weather events.

Many types of storms exist, with thunderstorms being among the most common. According to the National Weather Service, around 16 million thunderstorms occur yearly worldwide. Of these, 100,000 hit the United States, and 10% are severe.

Other types of storms that can damage properties and infrastructure include:

Tropical cyclones (tropical storms and hurricanes)

Tornadoes

Blizzards

Snowstorms

Hailstorms

What Classifies as Storm Damage?

Any destruction caused by a storm can be "storm damage," although the extent and severity can vary widely. Some are minor cosmetic issues like cracked glass panes and small hail-caused dents. Others are more severe, including:

Significant roof leaks

Blown or collapsed roofs

Basement flooding

Wet insulation

Extensive water damage

Mold growth

Electrical damage

What Are the Most Crucial Storm Damage Recovery Tips You Should Be Aware Of?

Prioritizing your safety is the first and most crucial step in any emergency and natural disaster recovery process.

Waiting for authorized clearances should be next. You can then follow this up with documenting and reporting everything, mitigating further losses, and hiring licensed contractors to help with storm-caused property damage repair.

Prioritize Personal Safety

During the immediate aftermath of a storm, put on PPE before you navigate any flooded zone, damaged room, or disaster-affected area. With PPE to protect your eyes, ears, skin, nose, mouth, and face, you can minimize your risk of getting injured or acquiring an illness due to:

Physical hazards

Chemical hazards

Biological hazards

Examples of PPE to wear before venturing into any area affected or damaged by a storm are goggles, face masks, gloves, protective clothing, and rubber boots.

Even with PPE, avoid venturing into flooded zones, particularly if the water is murky. It's even more crucial to stay away from these areas if there's a possibility of the water being in contact with a downed power line or electrical wires (e.g., the water is high enough to reach live wall outlets).

Wait for Authorized Clearances

Don't just enter any potentially damaged area for your safety, even when the storm is over. Instead, wait for official clearances from local authorities and emergency management teams.

Document and Report Everything

Once you get the green light from the authorities, take as many photos and videos of all properties you own that have sustained storm damage. You need these as evidence, so ensure you get them before you remove any debris or begin any repairs.

Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible after you've gathered proof. The sooner you can call them, the sooner you can report the damage and start the claim process.

Mitigate Further Damage

As soon as the weather permits and it's safe to do so, begin the storm damage restoration process, which, according to this guide discussing Birmingham disaster restoration services, may include:

Emergency tarping

Boarding up

Water removal

Debris cleanup

With these solutions, you can stabilize your property and prevent further damage and losses. Immediate water removal, for instance, can prevent more water damage from occurring. The less water damage there is, the lower the risk of mold growing and causing further destruction.

Hire Licensed Contractors

The sense of urgency storm damage brings can make survivors vulnerable to deceptive contractors dubbed "storm chasers" by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), as reported by Yahoo. The BBB warns that some contractors may travel to storm-affected areas and take advantage of the situation.

"Storm chasers" may be individuals or entities offering low-quality repairs and making promises they can't and won't fulfill. They may also lack the appropriate credentials and licenses to offer services in your area.

Beware of such "fly-by-night" companies and stick to local, established ones instead.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can You Protect Your Home From Storm Damage?

Start by investing in storm shutters. Inspect and fix roofs as needed, and ensure gutters are in top condition.

Don't wait for hurricanes to hit before you install hurricane clips on roof-to-wall connections. Such devices can help strengthen these more vulnerable areas of your home's framework.

Have nearby trees (particularly ones close to your roof) pruned as advised by a licensed or certified arborist. It's even more crucial to pay attention to trees that are naturally weaker or have problems that make them more brittle and easy to break under the force or weight of rain, wind, or snow.

What Should You Never Do During a Storm?

According to the CDC, you should avoid bathing, showering, or washing dishes during a storm. Try to avoid contact with water as much as possible during such inclement weather events, as lightning can travel through your home's plumbing system.

Don't stand or sit too close to glass windows, either. They can shatter under the force of high-velocity winds, ice (hail), or debris blown and carried by winds.

Stay Safe and Survive Storm Damage With These Tips

From donning PPE to avoiding hazardous areas and waiting for authorized clearances, these are some of the first steps you must take for safe storm damage recovery.

Once the authorities have issued clearances, call your insurer ASAP. Then, mitigate further damage and hire only local, licensed contractors for repairs and remediation.

Check out our other related reads on weather guidance and home protection tips, or the latest news coverage by browsing the rest of our site.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.