Homes with green building materials, systems, and furnishings also often last longer, even more so if well-maintained. Their durability, along with their energy-saving benefits, makes them smart, long-term investments, shielding you from rising construction and material costs and volatile energy prices.

Whether you live in the U.S. or elsewhere, owning an energy-efficient home is a solid investment, as eco-friendly properties usually have higher resale values. The Cool Down, a climate and sustainability-driven platform, says that per Energy Star, energy-efficient homes have sale premiums of 2% to 8%.

Taking the time to familiarize yourself with energy efficiency and its perks can help you realize why you should invest in a green home or make your existing one more sustainable with energy-efficient upgrades.

What Makes a Home Energy-Efficient?

Having a small carbon footprint makes a home energy efficient. Equally crucial is having properties that allow it to use less energy while still:

Powering appliances and electronics

Maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures

Providing adequate hot water

An article published by GBD (Green Building & Design) Magazine points out that energy-efficient homes, on average, use 20% to 30% less energy than comparable properties without energy-efficient ratings.

How Can You Make Your Home Energy-Efficient?

You can make your house more energy-efficient with green home remodeling strategies that combine:

High thermal performance

Energy-efficient home appliances and systems

appliances and systems Smart system management

Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Sealing Air Leaks

Air leaks in a home's envelope (like cracks, gaps, and other openings in outer walls, doors, and windows) are among the biggest energy wasters in homes, as they allow for unintentional entry of unconditioned outdoor air and exit of conditioned indoor air.

Sealing these openings and adding the right amount of insulation can, therefore, help make your home more energy-efficient. According to EnergyStar.gov, the U.S. EPA says that, on average, homeowners can save 11% on their total energy costs with such sustainable home improvements.

Adding More Energy-Efficient Doors and Windows

Doors, windows, and skylights are primary sources of air leaks in your home and can also be huge contributors to unwanted energy gains and losses. They allow for unnecessary heat gains in the summer and wasteful heat losses during winter.

The good news is that modern doors and windows can help make your home more energy-efficient, according to these reliable window experts in Orlando. They can also enhance your property's curb appeal and even boost its functionality and resale value.

Investing in Energy-Efficient Home Appliances

Energy-efficient appliances perform the same tasks that their non-energy-efficient counterparts do, but with reduced resource consumption. Since they use less energy, water, or both, they can help reduce your carbon footprint and let you save on utility bills.

Energy-efficient models now exist for virtually all home appliances, including:

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

Water heaters

Induction ovens

Refrigerators and freezers

Electronic gadgets (e.g., televisions and computers)

Lighting products

Why Is an Energy-Efficient Home a Solid Investment Now More Than Ever?

An energy-efficient home is now even more of a solid investment because it's a smart financial move that involves real estate. Real estate, as an investment asset, typically appreciates over time.

However, energy-efficient abodes not only do their owners and occupants good; they also bring immediate and long-term benefits to the environment.

Better for the Environment

The more people who invest (and live) in energy-efficient homes, the lower the demand for fossil fuel-based energy. The less reliance the world has on fossil fuels, the fewer greenhouse gases (GHGs) and pollutants emitted into the atmosphere.

Reducing GHG emissions takes us closer to slowing climate change, and minimizing pollutants benefits all living beings, as pollution reduction means better air, water, and land quality.

Higher Resale Values

As mentioned above, energy-efficient homes have higher sale values. Key reasons for this include:

Lower cost of ownership (e.g., less energy waste and lower utility bills)

Improved comfort (e.g., energy-efficient windows that combat draft and help maintain optimal indoor temperatures)

Durability and longevity (due to their use of higher-quality materials and advanced design and manufacturing technologies)

Protection Against Volatile Costs of Living and Home Ownership

Another case for investing in an energy-efficient home is the protection it provides against the ever-increasing costs of living and home ownership, including:

Electricity prices

Fuel costs (e.g., for home heating, water heating, and cooking)

Water rates

Construction costs (including materials and labor for home constructions, renovations, remodels, and repairs)

If you have an energy-efficient house, it can shield you against these volatile costs while also helping you save now by reducing your overall resource consumption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There a Test to Determine a Home's Energy Usage or Efficiency Rating?

Yes.

You can "test" your home's energy usage and efficiency with a comprehensive energy audit or assessment. It provides in-depth, expert insights into your home's energy usage, comfort, and safety, so it's also the first step to achieving a more energy-efficient home.

With the help of an energy audit, you can get a better picture of the components of your home or household activities that use the most resources. Once you identify these "areas," you can take steps to correct or improve them.

What Are Other Ways to Reduce Your Home's Carbon Footprint?

If you have a bigger budget, consider switching to renewable energy, such as installing high-quality home solar panels. By generating "energy" at home, you can reduce your dependence on the grid, which still relies heavily on fossil fuels for electricity production.

Using smart appliances and devices, such as a smart thermostat, is another excellent strategy. A smart thermostat can help cut your carbon footprint by minimizing energy waste. It can, for instance, automatically adjust your HVAC settings so that it only cools or heats as needed.

Turn Your Home Into a Long-Term Energy-Efficient Investment

An energy-efficient home is now an even more solid investment than ever, as its energy efficiency makes it sustainable, durable, and cost-saving. It benefits not only you and your family, but also the planet. The more people who own eco-friendly homes, the better for everyone.

Find more sustainability and healthy living guides or read up on current events by exploring our news platform's latest articles and in-depth coverage.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.