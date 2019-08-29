Alex Trebek is back at work for 'exciting' season 36 of 'Jeopardy!'

The beloved host of "Jeopardy!," Alex Trebek, is back at work for the show's 36th season.
"It's another day at the office, and an exciting day because so many great things have been happening," Trebek said.
Related Headlines
In March, Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Read: What you need to know about pancreatic cancer
"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy. Thankfully, that is now over. I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now," he said.
Trebek had recorded a video earlier in the year, where he said he's determined to "beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."
"We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with all of you," he said.
He also joked that he must survive since he's contracted to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years.
Season 36 begins Sept. 9.
Take a look back at season 35's most memorable moments below:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}