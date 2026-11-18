LOS ANGELES — When “Grand Theft Auto VI” finally drops this week, professional athletes across the globe will immediately begin stealing cars, running from the cops and causing every manner of virtual mayhem under the Vice City sun.

The love affair between pro athletes and video games has been strong for decades now, and the most anticipated game release in over a decade is certain to cause sleep-deprived nights and create mostly friendly competition across locker rooms and clubhouses — even if everybody insists they won't let it be a distraction from their day jobs.

“I told my mom she might not hear from me for a couple of days,” Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell said with a grin.

Atwell is an avid gamer and a Miami native who has been playing the GTA series since childhood, so the release of this iteration set in a fictional Florida is monumental. He preordered "GTA VI" to appear on his console right at midnight — and he even looked into changing his region setting to New Zealand so he could get the game 21 hours earlier, but ultimately decided it wasn't worth the hassle.

“We've been waiting for this one for a long, long time,” Atwell said. “You know it's going to be a big one.”

Pro athletes become avid gamers for obvious reasons: They're nearly all competition junkies with plenty of money and thousands of hours of free time to game after practices, in road hotels and throughout their offseasons.

Athletes from Kyler Murray to Karl-Anthony Towns have amassed large followings on the livestreaming platform Twitch, playing games like the NBA 2K and Madden titles or first-person shooters like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” before tens of thousands of viewers. Formula 1 champions Max Verstappen and Lando Norris often seem just as enthusiastic about simulated racing as the real thing. Some athletes even become elite gamers: Lakers superstar Luka Doncic, for instance, was a top-500 player in the tank role on “Overwatch 2” two years ago.

But no series dazzles a wider spectrum of the gaming public than GTA — and its long absence from the market only made these athletes hungrier.

Rockstar Games released “GTA V” in 2013, when a large chunk of the world’s current pro athletes were adolescents, and the release of “GTA VI” has been tantalizingly delayed for several years.

Several weeks ago, Houston Rockets center Steven Adams predicted a seismic disruption to all sports when the game finally arrived.

“You guys should anticipate November, the performance of the league, league-wide ... GTA is dropping,” Adams said. “So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate. Just for the month of November, performance is going to go down. It should come back up, though. Most of the boys will get it done, hopefully they finish the game. Coaching as well, by the way. The coaching and scouts are going to be horrendous, mate. Just for November, but it should bounce back in December, hopefully. Should be good.”

Sports come first — just barely

Whether he was joking or not, Adams nonetheless set off rampant chatter about what the game's release will mean for athlete and workplace productivity.

When asked directly, most high-level athletes say they’re too serious about sports to develop a severe case of GTA Flu. That's the term coined in 2013 when untold thousands of gamers took days off work to dive headfirst into San Andreas, the game’s fictionalized version of Southern California.

Los Angeles Rams left guard Steve Avila doesn’t expect athletes to shirk their primary duties, but he knows the game will still affect plenty of pros in more subtle ways.

“I think a lot of athletes are responsible,” Avila said. “But if you could check guys’ sleep scores ... I think you’d see that some guys’ hours are going to go way down, for sure.”

Avila is a big admirer of Rockstar’s artistic ambitions along with GTA’s famously frenetic game play. He had never been to California before he played “Grand Theft Auto,” so he and his friends have been repeatedly surprised in recent years to see the real versions of Los Angeles-area landmarks they already recognized from speeding past them in a stolen car while being chased by virtual cops.

The Rams players are among the fortunate few athletes who are on their bye week when the game is released — and Avila is even on injured reserve, although he laughingly insists his rehab work will supersede GTA.

Jets running back Breece Hall echoes both Avila’s enthusiasm for the game and his belief the day job comes first. Hall’s mother only allowed him to play sports video games, so he has been waiting a decade for the chance to immerse himself in a chapter of the GTA franchise.

“Yeah, definitely getting the film done early, and then spending the extra hour or two on the game,” Hall said. “But you’ve got to make sure you handle the main thing first before you have some fun.”

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is an inveterate gamer who travels with a gaming laptop and has played “Grand Theft Auto” since before multiplayer options were available. The five-time NBA All-Star loves to “go in there and just be reckless,” he said with a laugh.

Like Atwell, Booker has already preordered “GTA VI.”

The game is a childhood throwback for younger pros like Anaheim Ducks star Leo Carlsson, who played earlier versions for untold hours as a kid in Sweden. He'll dive into it when the Ducks return from a road trip — and like many athletes, he’s eagerly anticipating the game’s multiplayer component, which isn’t expected to be available until 2027.

“I love playing with teammates,” Carlsson said. “If they dropped (GTA) in the summer, it would probably take over huge time in our life.”

The Miami Heat love Vice City

"GTA VI" is set in a chimerical Florida called Leonida, which contains Vice City – the franchise's stand-in for Miami.

And the NBA's Miami Heat are at the epicenter of the release when they hold “A Night in Vice City” on Wednesday.

The Heat have topped Kaseya Center with a “Vice City” neon sign as an advertisement for the game, and they’ll wear themed alternate uniforms when they face Milwaukee on a special court. The entire night in downtown Miami will have a GTA theme.

“It’s a big thing because growing up as a kid, we all were on ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” Heat forward Bobby Portis said. “It’s been like a buildup, and everybody’s been asking when this was going to come out. Just so happy that we’re here in Miami when it does. Definitely an honor to be able to grace the Vice City and be a part of history.”

Heat forward Keshad Johnson said he played the GTA franchise “all my life growing up. It’s been so long since the last one came out. But for there to be a new one and to be a part of it, that’s gonna be fire. That’s gonna be dope. … I’ve seen the jerseys. Elite.”

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AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writers Dennis Waszak Jr. in New York, Pat Graham in Denver and David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.

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