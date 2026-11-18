OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy has been off the job since October following an internal affairs investigation that sustained multiple policy violations involving improper conduct, explicit text messaging on duty and unauthorized access to law enforcement databases.

Deputy Matthew Pippin, a 22-year veteran of the agency assigned to the Agricultural Marine Unit, submitted his resignation after receiving formal notification of intended termination.

The internal probe, documented under tracking number IA 2026-0047, concluded that Pippin routinely used his agency-issued cellular telephone to engage in sexually explicit conversations, coordinate personal encounters with women while on duty and perform database searches for personal reasons.

Internal affairs launched the investigation on May 27, 2026, after a woman interviewed in an unrelated Special Victims Unit case alleged that Pippin had sexually battered her in a secluded location three years earlier. A parallel criminal investigation led by the Homicide Unit and reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office determined there was insufficient evidence to establish probable cause, leading prosecutors to classify the criminal allegations as unfounded.

While Pippin was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, internal affairs investigators uncovered extensive digital evidence and record logs showing a widespread pattern of policy violations. Investigators sustained allegations against Pippin for unbecoming conduct, violation of rules regarding personal communication devices and agency computers and unauthorized use of criminal justice information.

The investigation originated on May 20, 2026, when Special Victims Unit Detective Suzanne Clouchete interviewed a witness at the Osceola County Courthouse. Following the interview, the woman spontaneously made allegations regarding Pippin’s professional conduct. Clouchete documented the woman’s statements regarding Pippin’s local reputation among women in the area. “Deputy Pippin had a reputation for asking women to perform sexual acts in exchange for avoiding citations or criminal charges,” Clouchete said.

During the initial interview, the complainant described being taken to a secluded area off Nova Road in Saint Cloud, Fla., where she alleged Pippin forced her into sexual acts under threat of arrest. According to internal affairs records summarizing her complaint, “Deputy Pippin told her to be quiet, that he was in charge and would arrest her if she didn’t comply. Deputy Pippin removed his pants and demanded oral sex. He displayed his handcuffs repeatedly and told her that no one would believe her over a law enforcement officer.”

A second witness interviewed by deputies during the investigation recalled similar allegations described by the woman during a traffic stop in Kenansville. “Deputy Pippin placed her in the back of his Ford F150 with dark tinted windows and took her behind a business where he requested a sexual favor for not pursuing criminal charges,” the second witness said.

Homicide Unit Detective Keila Ruiz led the criminal investigation into the allegations. Ruiz obtained cell phone records and text messages exchanged between Pippin and the primary accuser from October 2024. The records showed that the woman had initiated consensual sexual communications with Pippin after he assisted her with a disabled vehicle on Canoe Creek Road, contradicting her claims of non-consensual contact. The State Attorney’s Office reviewed the findings on May 29, 2026 and agreed that the sexual battery allegations were unfounded.

Internal Affairs Detective Courtney Adelsperger subsequently audited Pippin’s agency-issued phone records, timecards and radio logs from October 2024 through January 2025. The audit revealed that Pippin engaged in frequent, explicit text message conversations with multiple women while working his scheduled shifts.

During a sworn interview with internal affairs on Aug. 12, 2026, Pippin addressed the criminal allegations and denied any illegal acts. “I did not break the law and I did not commit any crime in accordance with the policy,” Pippin said.

When questioned about meeting women while working, Pippin admitted to visiting women at their homes and kissing them during his shifts. When investigators asked if he used his on-duty status to facilitate personal meetings because his wife would be less likely to discover them, Pippin answered, “in some cases, yes.”

Pippin acknowledged during the interview that his on-duty communications were improper and distracted him from his official duties. “I do...I should not have been text messaging explicitly on duty because it takes away from what I should be doing, which is my job,” Pippin said. “And just the fact that I was talking the way that I was talking on the text messages, I shouldn’t have been doing it, one because I’m married and it’s the wrong thing to do. And two, it’s just the wrong thing to do. Period.”

Pippin told investigators that he had historically used close personal relationships with local community members to obtain intelligence on criminal activity, particularly drug offenses in rural Osceola County. “Not really. Just really what it boils down to is that I screwed up and I shouldn’t have been talking to people the way I was talking to them especially the personal explicit sexual stuff,” Pippin said. “But just so it be known, I did do a lot of that just to get information from people for years.”

The internal affairs audit also examined Pippin’s use of Spillman, the agency’s database for law enforcement queries. Records indicated Pippin searched the system for women he was communicating with, as well as their ex-spouses and relatives, to check on domestic violence injunctions or active warrants. On Oct. 27, 2024, Pippin received an explicit photograph from a 16-year-old girl and ran a Spillman query on her name 14 minutes later. On June 12, 2024, Pippin queried his daughter’s name in Spillman while on an unrelated call, later telling investigators he had no explanation for the search.

The investigation also documented marital disputes arising from Pippin’s work phone usage. In November 2024, an unidentified sender sent Facebook messages to Pippin’s wife containing allegations of misconduct. “your husband is a liar a cheater and has been flirting with multiple women while he’s on his shifts. He takes advantage of those who are easy to manipulate and says anything he can until they give him a piece of ass,” the anonymous sender wrote. Pippin admitted to routinely deleting text message threads from his agency phone to prevent his wife from discovering them.

Internal affairs sustained findings for Unbecoming Conduct, Violation of Rules and Unauthorized Use of Criminal Justice Information. Allegations of Conformance to Laws and Moral Character were not sustained and Pippin was exonerated on an Associations policy charge.

Major Kevin Brown issued Pippin an Employee Notice of Findings and Intended Disciplinary Action recommending termination on Oct. 13, 2026. Pippin submitted an email to Human Resources on Oct. 15, 2026, stating that he was resigning from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and declining a pre-disciplinary Loudermill hearing. Major Brown formally executed the separation paperwork on Oct. 30, 2026.

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