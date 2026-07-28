Share hurricane photos and videos with Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 wants to see how hurricanes and tropical weather are affecting your community.

When it is safe, use the form below to submit photos and videos of storm conditions, flooding, damage, preparations and recovery efforts across Central Florida.

Please include the location and a brief description of what you witnessed. Selected submissions may be featured on Channel 9, WFTV.com, the WFTV News app and our social media platforms.

Never put yourself in danger to capture a photo or video. Stay away from floodwater, downed power lines and damaged buildings.

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