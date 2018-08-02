ESPN Wide World of Sports set to host 'American Idol' auditions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - American Idol is kicking off auditions in Orlando again this season.
ABC announced on Thursday that the American Idol Audition Bus Tour will be making a stop at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Saturday, August 25th.
Related Headlines
Enter WFTV's Orlando Idol contest for a chance to jump in front of the line at the auditions!
On that day, Central Florida hopefuls will have a chance to sing for the American Idol producers to see if they have what it takes to move on to the next round.
Parking for the auditions will be available as early as 4 a.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with auditions starting at 9 a.m. Registration is expected to close at 12:00 noon or sooner due to capacity.
LAST YEAR: Thousands flocked to Disney Springs in hopes of going to Hollywood
Participants must be between the ages of 15-28 to be eligible to audition.
To pre-register and for additional details, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, and terms and conditions, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.
Oil changed, tires rotated, and it still has that new bus smell – Idol Season 2 bus auditions kick off August 25 at @ESPNWWOS in Orlando! All the details at https://t.co/iKv7tt8sFX #TheNextIdol #ESPNatDisney pic.twitter.com/HabkYsu8Yb— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 2, 2018
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, are set to return for the reality TV singing competition.
WFTV - Channel 9 is giving Central Florida's best singers a chance to skip the line when the American Idol auditions come to town. Click here for more information on our Orlando Idol Contest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}