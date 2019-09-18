Register your vehicle in Florida

A vehicle must have a valid registration to operate on Florida roads. Vehicles with out-of-state registrations are required by law to be registered within 10 days of the owner either becoming employed, placing children in public school or establishing residency, according to Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
A complete registration consists of the following:
1. A metal plate (number on plate must match the number provided on the registration and decal) attached to the vehicle in the designated area.
2. A registration certificate in the possession of the operator of the motor vehicle or always carried in the vehicle.
3. A registration decal is provided on the registration certificate and should be affixed in the square provided in the upper right-hand corner of the Florida license plate.
The above is evidence of having paid the registration taxes and fees on a motor vehicle.
Source: FLHMV.gov
