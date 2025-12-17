Mother of 10-year-old tortured and killed intends to take plea deal, filing shows

TAVARES, Fla. — The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was tortured and killed in Tavares in February intends to change her plea from “not guilty” in connection to his murder, a filing by her attorney announced.

Kimberley Mills was arrested two days after she dropped Xavier Williams off at the hospital with what ultimately became life-ending injuries.

Investigators said Mills, along with her boyfriend Andre Walker, tied Xavier to a ladder and repeatedly dropped 10-pound weights on him, causing internal injuries.

Court filings show Mills told investigators they punished Xavier for stealing from Wawa and trying to open credit cards in other people’s names.

Both Mills and Walker are facing the death penalty.

The notice of the change of plea, scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 14, did not include any details, such as what Mills was agreeing to, if a lesser sentence was being offered and if Mills planned to cooperate with investigators and testify against Walker.

Calls to Mills’ attorney were not returned. Prosecutors, when reached, acknowledged the filing and did not comment further.

Mills has the ability to change her mind about the change of plea up to the moment the judge finishes asking her a series of questions to confirm she understands her rights and has not been threatened or coerced outside of the terms of the deal being offered.

