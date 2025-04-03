Charges upgraded, death penalty sought in deadly Tavares child abuse case

TAVARES, Fla. — The state has upgraded the charges against a couple accused of “torturing” the woman’s young son until he died. With the new charges, the state is now pursuing the death penalty.

Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker have had their second-degree murder charges upgraded to first-degree murder following a grand jury indictment. This is in addition to their child abuse charges.

State Attorney Bill Gladson said Thursday that the state wants them put to death for the killing of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Xavier Williams (WFTV)

Xavier died at the hospital on March 21 after spending almost a month in critical condition.

Prosecutors say the couple severely tortured her child, including the use of weights, boxing gloves, a copper rod, and a flashlight to hurt him and his younger brother.

Both Mills and Walker remain in the Lake County jail.

