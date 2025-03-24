Tavares child abuse suspects charged with murder, police say

TAVARES, Fla. — New charges have been filed against the couple accused of torturing the woman’s 10-year-old son to death.

Tavares police confirm that Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker are now charged with second-degree murder. The pair was already facing multiple other charges, including child abuse. The new charges were filed after Xavier Williams died on Friday after being hospitalized in critical condition for almost a month.

Both remain behind bars at the Lake County jail.

Walker’s scheduled arraignment hearing on Monday was canceled after he hired a private attorney. Mills’ hearing was also canceled. This was hours before the upgraded charges were confirmed.

An Orlando criminal attorney said Mills and Walker could face life in prison or even the death penalty, depending on the charges. He predicted it would be second-degree murder.

“A prosecutor cannot file a first-degree charge without having a grand jury returning an indictment,” said attorney Adam Pollack.

Pollack, who is not involved in the case, explained that it will all depend on the official charges expected to come from the state attorney’s office. Depending on those charges, Mills and Walker could face life in prison or possibly the death penalty.

“If convicted, then most likely will live the rest of your life in prison, based on this type of case,” he said.

According to Tavares police, the pair would use 10-pound weights, copper wires and a flashlight to abuse both Williams and his younger brother.

“I am very sad and concerned about what happened to this little boy,” said Linda Daughtry, a neighbor who stopped by the growing memorial in front of the little boy’s home to drop off a teddy bear. “It’s just unreal that someone bring children to this world and treat them like that or allow someone to treat them that way.”

The home on Dora Avenue in Tavares was the place where police say both Xavier and his little brother were abused multiple times. Each day, more and more notes, cards, and candles are dropped off in hopes to honor the life of the little boy.

