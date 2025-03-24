New charges expected for couple accused of torturing 10-year-old to death

TAVARES, Fla. — A couple who has been accused of torturing a 10-year-old to death in Tavares is expected to face new charges soon.

Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker – the boy’s mother and her boyfriend – are facing a slew of charges, including child neglect and tampering with evidence.

They have been held at the Lake County jail since their arrest back in February.

On Friday, Tavares police announced the boy, Xavier Williams, died after spending almost a month in critical condition at Orlando Health in downtown Orlando.

Williams had been initially taken to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, but his injuries were so violent that he needed to be transported.

According to the Tavares Police Department, the boy’s mother took him to an emergency room while trying to perform CPR on him.

Doctors told police William arrived at the ER in cardiac arrest, likely following a long session of torture, according to TPD.

Mills and Walker were scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the child abuse and the other charges stemming from their original arrest in February.

Court documents show that the arraignment hearing was canceled, but a jail official told Channel 9 over the phone that their appearance before a judge is still scheduled for Monday morning.

While the investigations continue, Tavares Police announced a vigil in honor of Xavier Williams and in hopes of helping his family, including his younger brother, who is now with DCF.

That vigil is scheduled for Saturday, March 29th, at Wooten Park in Downtown Tavares.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group