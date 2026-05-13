National Stroke Awareness Month: Know the risk factors and symptoms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is reminding residents to know the warning signs and risk factors for stroke.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

Health officials said stroke is a leading cause of death nationally, and recognizing symptoms quickly can be lifesaving.

Fast treatment can reduce brain damage and increase the chance of survival, according to DOH-Orange.

Health officials recommend using the acronym F.A.S.T. to spot possible stroke symptoms:

Face: One side of the face droops.

Arms: The person cannot raise both arms.

Speech: Speech is slurred, or the person has trouble understanding simple sentences.

Time: If any of these signs are present, call 911 immediately.

Stroke risk factors include high blood pressure, excessive alcohol use, physical inactivity, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking and heart disease.

DOH-Orange said people can help lower their risk by eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, not smoking and limiting alcohol consumption.

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