Taveres Police release new details after 10 year old “tortured” by couple dies

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares police are releasing new details of the 10-year-old child who died after being tortured by a Taveres couple.

The police department shared a picture of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Detectives say he had been uncontentious for nearly a month after Andre Walker and Kimberly Mills were seen dropping off at the Advent Health Waterman Hospital on Feb. 22.

Police say Xavier touched the hearts of so many.

To honor his life, they’re hosting a candlelight vigil next Saturday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at Wooton Park in downtown Tavares.

They’re asking everyone to wear blue—Xavier’s favorite color—as a gesture of unity and love.

The department added in a statement—” Xavier’s family warmly invites everyone in our community to join them in this moment of remembrance and gratitude for your overwhelming support during this time. Let us come together to show our love, compassion, and solidarity as we celebrate Xavier’s life and the joy he brought to those around him.”

Tavares police say they expect enhanced charges to be filed against Kimberly Mills and Andre Walker--this Monday.

They’re accused of abusing the child-- including dropping a 10-pound weight on the child’s abdomen.

“While he was having weights dropped on his stomach---he was duct-tapped to a ladder,” a detective said on the stand.

Investigators say the child had bruises and burns in various stages of healing-- and also showed signs of sexual abuse.

For those wishing to offer additional support to the family, the Tavares police charity is accepting donations. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page.

Family’s GoFundMe:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/aid-for-tavares-boys-critical-care?attribution_id=sl:78ca2216-e006-4484-81db-eb9372758ce0&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_t1-amp14_c&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

Tavares Police Charity:

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/mount-dora-community-trust/tavares-police-charities-fund?fbclid=IwY2xjawJMHHRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYMPn1ui4pRS88hf-fQKI53t4we1WN7_La7WFhuG8ZUINeci7QMDWs7W8w_aem_tR6kEwyylRvIPPPVMyXgDQ

