A grand jury in Lake County indicted two suspects in an aggravated child abuse case

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A grand Jury in Lake County has indicted Andre Walker and Kimberley Mills on charges of aggravated child abuse and murder in the killing of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Both Mills and her boyfriend, Walker, were accused of torturing Xavier from December 2024 to March 2025, according to the indictment.

Mills and Walker each received two counts of aggravated child abuse with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse with malicious punishment, while also receiving an indictment for first-degree murder.

Mills and Walker are set to be sentenced for their charges at a later date.

