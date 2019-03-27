0 Action 9 confronts contractor accused of keeping deposits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 investigates how one local family lost $5,000 after hiring a contractor they found on a popular home services website.

After being denied a refund for months, they turned to consumer investigator Todd Ulrich, who-uncovered lots of complaints and confronted the contractor for answers.

“Five months later, this company still has your cash?” Ulrich asked.

“Still has my cash,” Jene Connelly said.

Jene and Edward Connelly say their kitchen renovation is a costly mess that won't end.

Last October, they paid Applied Contracting Services a $5,100 deposit to replace cabinets and flooring. The total price was $17,000.

The very day after paying the deposit, the Connellys had doubts.

“I had second thoughts like anyone would. That's why Florida law is supposed to protect us,” Jene Connelly said.

The couple sent Applied Contracting a written cancellation using the company’s form, which states when it would send a refund.

“We would get money back 20 days after we canceled,” Edward Connelly said.

“It's been five months?” Ulrich asked.

“Yeah, five months,” he replied.

“I've done nothing but call, beg and plead to talk to the right person,” Jene Connelly said.

The Connellys, along with four other customers, contacted Action 9 about this same contractor.

Applied Contracting Services’ track record at the Better Business Bureau is ugly. Its membership was revoked, and there have been more than 30 complaints. Many complaints involved unfinished jobs and money that was not returned. The BBB has given the company an F rating.

Ulrich went to its Winter Garden office for answers.

“Todd Ulrich, Channel 9. Edward?” Ulrich asked ACS President Edward Stapp.

“We're not talking. Please get out of my showroom,” Stapp said.

“I've checked your complaint history. What's going on here?” Ulrich asked as he was walking out. “It's been five months. I've seen their contract. Why can't you give them money back?”

“Bye, bye,” replied Stapp.

Jene Connelly says she picked ACS because it’s an Angie’s List-recommended contractor.

She fears hiring a lawyer may be her only option.

“It actually makes no sense to have to spend money to get my money back,” Jene Connelly said.

The Connellys sent their complaint to state regulators and the attorney general.

Angie’s List didn't respond to Ulrich’s questions.

A home services website can help you find contractors, but you still need to check out the contractor’s record first.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.